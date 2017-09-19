Owner of Wichita restaurant testifies after being shot, robbed

Reginald Kane (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The owner of a popular Mexican restaurant in the Delano district testified Tuesday against the man accused of shooting him during a robbery in June.

Reginald Kane watched as Ruben Acosta, the owner of Rubens Mexican Grill, and other restaurant workers testified about what happened that night.

The defense cross-examined the witnesses to see if they could provide specific details about the shooter.

Acosta said the man believed to be Kane, took the money, and then turned around and shot him.

“I never thought that I had a gun shot. When I got closer to him at 10 feet or 15 feet, that is when he hit me in the chest and that is when I fell,” said Acosta.

Kane faces multiple charges, including attempted murder.

The hearing will continue Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

