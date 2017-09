Lot of great high school volleyball around Wichita on Tuesday night. Wichita North hosted Wichita Northwest. Grizzlies trailed early in the first set; however, they came back to win that set, and the second set, winning the match.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel hosted Wichita Heights. The crusaders won the first set. The falcons tried to make it close in the second set, but the crusaders would win that set, and the match.