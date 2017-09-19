Mixed opinions regarding beer sales at Koch Arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Shocker fans may notice a new beverage for sale at Koch Arena.

Wichita State University is now serving beer at the venue during school athletic events.

An associate athletic director said more schools are selling beer at sport events and it’s coming at a good time with a new conference. Students had mixed reviews on the change.

It has some students cheering.

“It’s going to be nice to enjoy a cold beer while watching the Shockers,” said Kaden Daines, a WSU student.

And others, concerned.

“It could get out of hand, I mean there’s always those one or two people that mess things up for everybody,” said Austin Theis, a WSU student.

“I think it’s one of the gateway things that could lead WSU to promoting more illicit behavior,” said Jason Pham, a WSU student.

People 21 and up can now purchase beer during WSU athletic events at the arena. One WSU athletics leader said they want to provide a different experience for fans, while maintaining safety.

“We’re going to air on the side of caution,” said Brad Pittman, WSU Associate Athletic Director. “We’re not going to serve people who are inebriated, we’re going to be cognizant of behaviors in the arena.”

Pittman said beer sales also offer WSU another revenue stream at a time they need it with costs from the American Athletic Conference. And with another campus space offering beer at sport events, he and others aren’t worried.

“I do think that if they already have some facilities that already do sell it and they know exactly what they’re getting into then I think it would be okay thing for them to have,” said Leslie Robinson, a WSU student.

Pittman said guests will be able to purchase two beers per transaction and their policy could change over time.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.