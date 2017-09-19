Man arrested after striking woman with golf club

Leonard Charles

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a man was arrested Monday afternoon after striking a woman with a golf club. It happened around 5 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Market.

Wichita police tell KSN News a person called 911 to report a domestic dispute at that location. They arrived and found a 41-year-old victim who said an argument occurred between her and her boyfriend.

“She was punched several times, kicked, choked to unconsciousness, and struck with a golf club,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

Police said the woman was treated by EMS. The suspect, identified on records as Leonard D. Charles Sr., was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and criminal damage to property.

