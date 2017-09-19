Lyon County Sheriff searching for runaway boy

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a runaway juvenile.

According to authorities, Jaden Ray Pankey, 15, of Allen, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday.

Pankey was last seen wearing a red tank top with a California bear on the front and khaki shorts.

He was last seen at Northern Heights High School. If you see Pankey or know where he may be located, please contact the Lyon County Communication Center at 620-341-3205.

