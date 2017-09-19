Kansas Department of Revenue shooting suspect asked for victim by name

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 51-year-old man under investigation by the Kansas Department of Revenue asked for his victim by name before opening fire. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at the shopping center near 21st and Amidon.

“The victim contacted the suspect in front of the business, and they were discussing about the investigation when the suspect brandished a handgun and fired multiple times striking the victim,” said Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

The employee was identified as 35-year-old Cortney Holloway. Holloway was shot multiple times and remains in serious condition at Via Christi St. Francis.

The suspect was arrested about a half hour later at 35th and Arkansas after fleeing in a pickup. Jail records identify him as 51-year-old Ricky Wirths. Wirths was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. He has not been formally charged with a crime.

Tuesday morning officials from the Department of Revenue and Sedgwick County civil service were at Wirth’s home in reference to a Department of Revenue investigation. Tax records indicate Wirths owes $196,455.36 for four tax periods spanning 2012 to 2015.

Neighbors of the suspect said the man they know is far from violent.

“He was always a happy-go-lucky guy. Like, I said he’s always willing to help anybody on this block,” said Brenda Chandler, neighbor.

“Yeah, he plays with my kids and lets them come over and play in his yard and that sort of thing. Never had any problems with him, he’s always been polite and well-mannered with us, so, I don’t know what happened,” said Anna, neighbor.

Neighbors add they weren’t aware of any financial issues. Instead, they knew Wirths as a successful business owner.

“He even gave my son a job for a while,” said Brenda Daniels, former neighbor.

Gov. Sam Brownback released a statement.

“This is a state employee who was doing his job and enforcing the law. I ask everyone to join Mary and I in praying for Cortney and his family,” Governor Brownback said. “I’m thankful for Cortney’s work and thankful for the police officers who apprehended the suspect.”

The statement also said the office where the shooting occurred will be closed the rest of the week.

Heavy police presence at Drivers License northwest Wichita. Possible shooting. #breaking pic.twitter.com/5cYmnbC2TC — Darren Dedo (@DarrenDedoKSN) September 19, 2017

Here at 35th and Arkansas…Suspect in the shooting was taken into custody here pic.twitter.com/VFBo9u2jf4 — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) September 19, 2017

Police have blocked off the gravel road at 35th and Arkansas. Can see some activity down that street at some homes, unsure if it is related — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) September 19, 2017

