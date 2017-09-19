Dozens of Kansas foster kids stayed in offices overnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – State contractors are acknowledging that dozens of foster children in Kansas have stayed in their offices overnight in the past year because places for them can’t be found.

Contractors KVC Kansas and Saint Francis Community Services told a state task force Tuesday that more than 100 abused and neglected children stayed overnight in offices from September 2016 through the end of June. Most overnight stays were this year.

The contractors said it’s the first time that they’ve kept foster children overnight in offices.

Children stay in offices overnight when they are removed from their families but contractors cannot immediately find foster homes.

Secretary Phyllis Gilmore said the state Department for Children and Families is working to increase the number of foster care homes available for children.

