Court to decide if statistician can go through voting machine information

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Court of Appeals listened to arguments today to decide whether a statistician can go through voting machine information.

Beth Clarkson, who works at Wichita State University, asked to see voting tapes back in 2014 in order to determine if the electronic voting machines are getting the same numbers as physical voting records on paper tape.

Clarkson sued the Sedgwick County Election Office.

“She’s asked for it before, the court said no,” said Michael North, Sedgwick County Assistant Counsel. “Secondly I don’t think that she’s legally entitled to a recount because this isn’t a recount.”

“She has articles submitted for peer review publication now that there are serious problems with electronic voting machines,” explained Beth Clarkson’s attorney, Randy Rathbun.

The Kansas Court of Appeals was in Wichita today at Friends University where the case was heard.

An answer is expected in 60 to 100 days.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.