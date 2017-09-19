California man dies in Ford County crash

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A California man has died after a vehicle collision in Ford County on Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Michael Pestano, 58, of Hemet, California was traveling southbound on U283 when the vehicle he was in went left of the center and hit a freightliner head-on.

The driver of the freightliner was injured and taken to an area hospital.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.