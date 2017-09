WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are on the scene of a shooting at 21st and Amidon. It happened at the Driver’s license office.

Right now, KSN has confirmed one person was shot. Officers are looking for a suspect.

KSN News has a crew at the location. Look for the latest updates on KSN and KSN.com.

Heavy police presence at Drivers License northwest Wichita. Possible shooting. #breaking pic.twitter.com/5cYmnbC2TC — Darren Dedo (@DarrenDedoKSN) September 19, 2017

