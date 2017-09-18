Wichita to hold airport disaster exercise Tuesday

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Airport Authority is scheduled tomorrow to conduct a large-scale disaster exercise. The exercise will start at 9:30 a.m.

The exercise, mandated every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration, will occur north of Highway K-42 between runways 1L and 14.

The disaster exercise will include approximately 300 officials and volunteers from various emergency management agencies.

TA commercial disaster has never occurred at the Wichita airport. However, federal regulations and best emergency management practices require commercial airports practice responding to simulated disasters.

