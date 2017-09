WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson boys’ soccer looked like it was on its way to a convincing road win over Wichita South. The Salthawks led the Titans 2-0 at the half, and were showing no signs of slowing down.

But an early second-half South goal gave the home team some momentum, and the Titans rallied late for a 3-2 win. South next plays tomorrow afternoon at Wichita West.