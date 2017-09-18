White House aide unamused by political Emmy Awards

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top White House aide is offering a lackluster review for the politically-charged Emmy Awards.

Speaking Monday on “Fox & Friends,” White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway says “America is responding by tuning out.” Conway added people have a right to speak freely, but said “you’re showing the world you’re so easy with the insults about our leader.”

Politics was a theme, with host Stephen Colbert calling President Donald Trump the biggest TV star of the year and former White House spokesman Sean Spicer making a cameo.

Conway congratulated “SNL” actress Kate McKinnon, who won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. McKinnon thanked Hillary Clinton, who she portrayed during the 2016 election. She has also played Conway.

Conway says “it had to be much more fun to play me.”