Original Pizza Hut Moving Monday Morning

By Published: Updated:
The original Pizza Hut at Wichita State University will be moved this morning. (KSN File Photo)

 

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Building which the first Pizza Hut pizzas were served out of will be moved this morning from Wichita State University.

Brothers Frank and Dan Carney founded the restaurant at what was then known as the University of Wichita in 1958.

As part of a 1.2 million dollar fundraising campaign, the 500 square foot building will be moved to the South part of the Marcus Welcome Center at the University’s new Innovation Campus.

The former Pizza Hut will be turned into a museum, complete with the trademark red roof and with memorabilia from the history of Pizza Hut, donated by co-founder Dan Carney.

The museum is expected to open in 2018.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s