Original Pizza Hut building has a new home at WSU

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A familiar brick building at Wichita State University was part of a special delivery today.

The first pizza hut location is being moved– to take on a new role on campus. People say the building’s new location and purpose is a great opportunity to inspire youth.

It was out with the old and in with the new at WSU.

“It’s a good day it’s finally moving,” said Dan Carney, Pizza Hut Co-founder.

The first ever Pizza Hut will soon be part of the Innovation Campus and have a new purpose.

It’s being turned into a museum with memorabilia from the business ‘early days, memories co-founder Dan Carney cherishes.

“We had a really good time building it, drinking beer and eating pizza and building a business,” said Carney.

Carney and his brother Frank founded the restaurant in 1958, which has since grown into one of the most well-known pizza shops in the country. Campus leaders hope the museum will encourage future business leaders while sharing the Pizza Hut story.

“You see the Pizza Hut tables, and the Pizza Hut napkins and Pizza Hut Pete, and all of this that brings back so many memories for so many people of their childhoods,” said Elizabeth King, Wichita State University Foundation President.

Several WSU students watched as a piece of history made its big move across campus — some say they are excited to see its new purpose.

“I thought they were actually moving it out of campus but it turned out they were moving it to here and that actually was making me sad if they were going to take it away from campus,” said a WSU Sophomore.

The museum is expected to open next year.

The move was made possible by a more than one million dollar fundraising campaign.