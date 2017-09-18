Man shot during an argument outside Wichita bar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 23-year-old man was injured during a shooting outside a Wichita bar. It happened around 1 a.m. outside Caesars Palace in the 4300 block of W. Central.

According to police, an argument escalated between a 42-year-old man and the victim.

“During the argument, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot the victim one time,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a wound to his leg.

Police conducted interviews and were able to locate the suspect in the 1100 block of N. Hazelwood.  He was arrested for aggravated battery.

