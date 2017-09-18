Man killed in crash on U.S. 50 near Emporia

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person killed Monday in a crash near Emporia. It happened around 4 a.m.

Officials said a semi was traveling east on U.S. 50 when it struck a bridge railing. It continued east into a south ditch where it rolled and came to a rest on its top and side. The driver, Michael D. Happel of Lexington Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, Happel was wearing a seatbelt.

The accident caused the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50 to be closed early Monday morning while crews worked the scene.

The highway was back open around 7:30 a.m.

