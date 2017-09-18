Man charged in fatal stabbing of Wichita doctor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was charged Monday with killing a Wichita doctor. Dr. Achutha Reddy was stabbed at his office Wednesday night.

One of his patients, Umar Dutt, was arrested, and on Monday, he was charged with first-degree murder.

His bond has been set at $1 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Late last night, Raj and Azra Dutt released a statement on the loss of Dr. Reddy:

It is with a heavy heart we send our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr. Reddy for their loss. Our family has also suffered in ways immeasurble and will continue to suffer the terrible toll and consequences of mental illness. We kindly request the public to respect our privacy while we try to comprehend the tragedy and are at a loss for explanation. Thank you.”

