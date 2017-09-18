Man arrested for making bomb threats to three Wichita hotels

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 63-year-old man in connection to several bomb threats Friday.

The threats were made to the Drury Plaza, Ambassador, and Marriott hotels around noon.

According to arrest records, Roger L. Haynes was booked into jail on terrorism and criminal threat charges. The case will be present to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

Police investigated and found no bombs.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.