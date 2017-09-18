Mail carrier sentenced for stealing gift cards

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former mail carrier in Sheridan County was sentenced Monday to six months in prison for stealing mail he was supposed to deliver.

James N. Stephenson, 25, formerly of Hoxie, and now living in Basehor, pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft. In his plea, he admitted the crime occurred while he was employed at the Post Office in Hoxie. He stole mail containing cash, gift cards and prepaid debit cards. He said he looked for birthday and anniversary cards that were likely to contain items of value.

After serving his sentence, Stephenson will spend two years on supervised release. He was ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.