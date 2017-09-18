Kobach’s use of private emails for Trump panel questioned

By Published:
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (AP Photo/John Hanna)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is facing criticism for using a private email account for business associated with his work as vice chairman of President Donald Trump’s commission on election fraud.

The Kansas City Star reports that a Kansas Press Association leader and a media attorney are questioning whether Kobach is flouting a year-old state law.

It makes public officials’ emails about public business subject to disclosure under the Kansas Open Records Act even if they are on private accounts or devices.

Kobach told the investigative site ProPublica last week that it would be a waste of state resources to use his state email account because he’s serving on the commission as a private citizen. He did not immediately respond to a telephone message Monday from The Associated Press.

