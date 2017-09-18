Kickoff time announced for Kansas State’s game vs. Baylor

Kansas State Athletics Published:

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ABC/ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s September 30 contest against Baylor will kick off at 2:30 p.m., and be televised by either ABC or ESPN2. A final TV designation will be made early next week.

K-State holds an all-time record of 8-6 against Baylor after last year’s 42-21 victory in Waco, Texas. The Bears held a 14-7 halftime lead but the Wildcats outscored BU 35-7 in the second half. K-State is looking for its first win over Baylor in Manhattan since a 36-35 victory on October 1, 2011.

Fewer than 50 reserved tickets remain for the game against the Bears, including tickets to the all-inclusive K-State VIP Tailgate Packages. Priced at $55 per ticket, the K-State VIP Tailgate Package includes a reserved seat to the game, pregame access to the South Goss Tailgate Terrace (starting two hours prior to kickoff) and access to an all-you-can-eat buffet along with soda, beer and wine up until kickoff.

Fans wishing to purchase the K-State VIP Tailgate Package can click here. Fans can purchase other reserved seats by clicking here, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

Big 12 TV Selections for Weekend of Saturday, September 30

Texas at Iowa State                         7 p.m.                   ESPN (Thursday, September 28)

Baylor at K-State                             2:30 p.m.             ABC/ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech    7 p.m.                   FOX

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s