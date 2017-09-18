Kansas State Fair officials pleased with event’s outcome

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas State Fair official says the event ran relatively smooth despite minor hiccups that were expected.

The Hutchinson News reports that this year’s fair featured a new website, new ticketing system and other new infrastructure. Fair General Manager Susan Sankey says that while those new features meant inevitable problems this year, those problems w this year, those problems were minor in the grand scheme.

Sankey says some positives from the fair were great working relationships with Kansas Highway Patrol, emergency medical services, staff, vendors and exhibitors. She also says many people had good things to say about performers in Gottschalk Park.

The annual 10-day fair, beginning the Friday after Labor Day, is held at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

