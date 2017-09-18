Inmate death reported at Sedgwick County Jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County inmate who had chronic medical issues prior to incarceration became unresponsive in the medical clinic on Saturday around 1:18 p.m.

After immediate medical attention from on site staff and responding EMS personnel, 47-year-old Sean C. Decker was transported by EMS to a local hospital and was pronounced dead shortly before 3:25 p.m. according to the sheriff’s department. The preliminary cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Investigation Division were notified.

The department said it is the third in-custody death for 2017.

