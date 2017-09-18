Great Bend city council appoints new fire chief, council member

KSN-TV Published: Updated:

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Great Bend City Council Monday night named a new fire chief and council member.

City Council member Dana Dawson confirmed to KSN the new fire chief is Luke McCormick.  McCormick has been with the department several years.

In addition, Jolene Biggs was appointed to the Ward 2 position on the council  She replaces David Henneke who resigned on August 17.

In his letter of resignation, Henneke said, “With the turmoil in the City such as it is, and the City Administrator resigning. I do not need or want the stress. I am resigning my position effective immediately.” That turmoil involved the suspension and eventual reinstatement of Police Chief Clifford Couch.  Couch was suspended on July 24, but was reinstated on September 5.

In another appointment, former Wichita City Manager George Kolb was named interim city manager. Kolb served as city manager in Wichita from 204 to December 2018.

