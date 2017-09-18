Friday Football Fever Game of the Week update

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A city rivalry game is pulling away in the latest Friday Football Fever Game of the Week polls.

Andover Central vs. Andover has over 60 percent of the vote, as both teams look to get some big-time bragging rights and get their season’s headed in the right direction. Buhler vs. Maize South is currently in second place with around 27 percent of the vote, with Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs. Wichita South currently in third.

Voting will remain open until Wednesday at 11 a.m., and we’ll announce the winner on Wednesday’s KSN News at 6!

