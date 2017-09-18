Family of suspect in killing of Wichita doctor releases statement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The family of Umar Dutt sent KSN a statement last night.

Dutt was charged Monday with first-degree murder in the stabbing of Dr. Achutha Reddy.

The statement is from Raj and Azra Dutt:

It is with a heavy heart we send our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr. Reddy for their loss. Our family has also suffered in ways immeasurble and will continue to suffer the terrible toll and consequences of mental illness.

We kindly request the public to respect our privacy while we try to comprehend the tragedy and are at a loss for explanation.

Thank you.”