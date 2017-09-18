Documents shed new light into Evan Brewer case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We’re getting new details in the Evan Brewer case.

Monday evening, KSN received new court documents regarding Evan’s mother, Miranda Miller and her boyfriend, Stephen Bodine.

The documents paint a more clear timeline of the efforts made by law enforcement to get three-year-old Evan Brewer out of the home on South Vine and, into the custody of his father, Carlo Brewer.

The probable cause affidavits for both Miller and Bodine are not related to the discovery of Evan Brewer’s body earlier this month.

The four page affidavit for Miller says details the evidence that led police to arrest Miller on interference with parental custody in late August.

It dates back to May, when a worker with the Department for Children and Families says she went by the home, shared by Miller and Bodine, at least three times that month.

Despite a letter, an email, phone messages and a note on the door, the DCF worker could not track down Miller.

The documents goes on to say that on May 18th, Evan’s father, Carlo Brewer obtained a protection from abuse order giving him temporary custody.

Sedgwick County is responsible for serving PFA’s.

In the affidavit, one deputy was quoted, saying “he had done surveillance on the residence on many occasions but never saw Miranda or EVB.

One deputy also tried to serve Miller with the PFA at least four times in the span of a week, back in June.

However, each time, the documents say, Miller wasn’t home.

In July, a PFA order was taped on the door of the home on South Vine.

It wasn’t until August 3rd, when Wichita Police went to the residence again that they made contact with someone identified as Miller’s boyfriend.

In the affidavit, that person was listed as “S.B.”

He told them he was packing up Miller’s belongings and that Miller and Evan were moving out of state, but that he wouldn’t say where.

The documents say two weeks later officers contacted the landlord of the residence who gave police a picture they had received from Miller.

The landlord say this was to show Evan was healthy and not in danger.

Officers tried to ping a phone number for Miller, but they couldn’t find a location.

The affidavit for Miller says it wasn’t until August 30 when she was arrested, that police found legal paperwork in her car with the PFA paperwork.

KSN is also learning more about the aggravated assault that Bodine is charged with.

According to the probable cause affidavit, back on August 11th, Carlo Brewer went to the home on South Vine to find Evan.

Then, it claims Brewer and Bodine got into a verbal argument.

It says Bodine exited his home with a hatchet, causing Brewer to run away.

Then, the affidavit goes on to say Bodine used the hatchet to flatten a tire on a 2002 Chevy Tahoe.

The affidavit says Bodine admitted to using the hatchet to scare Brewer and, damaging the vehicle so, he could “defend his property.”

Bodine was charged with aggravated assault.

He’s being held on a 25-thousand dollar bond.

We’ve also been digging into the court proceedings of the child custody case.

KSN received a transcript from a court case back in March.

That’s when Carlo Brewer was essentially asking to have proof that his son was okay, in order for him to continue paying child support.

At one point, Brewer is quoted as saying “so, since nobody can do anything about finding him, am I supposed to just go find him on my own.”

Brewer is then told by the judge to consider talking to the District Attorney’s Officer, Wichita Police or DCF.

The reason stated in the transcript is because the court proceedings were only scheduled to discuss child support.