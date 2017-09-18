Civil Air Patrol officer reinstated after hanging post

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) —

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A lieutenant colonel in the Kansas’ Civil Air Patrol who resigned his command after posting on Facebook that a state lawmaker should “swing from a tree” has chosen not to resume participation in the volunteer organization despite being cleared to do so.

Jonathan Holder is “not active,” Col. Linette Lahan, commander of the Kansas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, said, according to The Topeka Capital-Journal .

The Civil Air Patrol, an auxiliary of the Air Force, conducts emergency searches and mentors cadets as young as 12.

Holder, who joined the Civil Air Patrol in 2001, stepped down in January amid the controversy over his Facebook post. Holder wrote in the post, which was later removed, that Republican Rep. Stephanie Clayton of Overland Park should “swing from a tree” for introducing legislation that Holder considers unconstitutional that would block the carrying of concealed handguns on college campuses.

In February, the national Civil Air Patrol at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama suspended his membership pending an investigation. He was later cleared to participate in the group, but chose not to do so, Lahan said.

Holder said people offended by his opinion were “intolerant social justice warriors who believe free speech only applies to their way of thinking.”

“I stand by what I said and frankly don’t care who doesn’t like it,” he wrote on Facebook.

The 2017 Legislature didn’t adopt Clayton’s bill, but legislators and Republican Gov. Sam Brownback did exclude public hospitals from the statute.

