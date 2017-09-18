Chetopa man arrested for growing marijuana in city park

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – LABETTE COUNTY – A Chetopa man has been arrested for allegedly growing marjuana in a city park in the southeast Kansas town.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Joseph “Scott” Skibo, 54, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana and criminal possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. Skibo was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Skibo was allegedly cultivating marijuana on an island in Elmore Park. The park is located within the city limits of Chetopa, Kan. Skibo attempted to flee law enforcement in a boat, but was arrested without incident.