Chetopa man arrested for growing marijuana in city park

KSN-TV Published:
Marijuana (AP Photo/Jim Mone,File)

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – LABETTE COUNTY – A Chetopa man has been arrested for allegedly growing marjuana in a city park in the southeast Kansas town.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Joseph “Scott” Skibo, 54, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana and criminal possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. Skibo was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Skibo was allegedly cultivating marijuana on an island in Elmore Park. The park is located within the city limits of Chetopa, Kan. Skibo attempted to flee law enforcement in a boat, but was arrested without incident.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s