5 die when pickup truck crashes into Oklahoma creek

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says five people in a pickup truck were killed when they crashed into a creek in northeastern Oklahoma.

An OHP report says 18-year-old Donovan Caldwell of Muskogee; 18-year-old Jessica Swartwout of McAlester; 19-year-old Drake Wells of Thackerville; 18-year-old Rhianna Seely of Salina; and 18-year-old Lily Murphy of Gentry, Arkansas, all died at the scene of the crash near Tahlequah.

Tahlequah is about 70 miles east of Tulsa,

Caldwell was driving the pickup shortly before 10:45 p.m. Sunday when it went off the road and struck a guardrail. The truck veered across the road, slammed through a guardrail and plummeted about 35 feet (11 meters) into the creek, landing on its top.

The report says the cause of the crash has not been determined.

