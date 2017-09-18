3-year-old boy nearly drowns in Garden City pool

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police said a 3-year-old boy is recovering at a Wichita hospital after a near drowning on Saturday.

Around 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Emerson St. reference to a boy who had fallen in an above ground swimming pool. The investigation revealed that several children were playing in the backyard when one of the children pulled a chair over to the pool making it accessible by the boy.

Family members removed the boy from the pool and began performing CPR and were able to revive him. He was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital and flown to Wesley Medical Center.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

