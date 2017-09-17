The Latest: Governor warns protesters about property damage

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on protests over the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the killing of a black suspect (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says protesters arrested for breaking shop windows in the St. Louis suburb of University City overnight and are in jail and will face felony charges.

The Republican governor warned Sunday on Facebook that the authorities will not let property damage go unchecked. There were at least nine arrests during Saturday night’s protest, which followed a day of peaceful demonstrations.

The protesters are angry that a judge on Friday acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer of murder in the 2011 killing of a black man following a high-speed chase.

Organizers of a peaceful march in University City on Saturday called on people to leave and reconvene Sunday afternoon. But a few dozen protesters refused to go, and they smashed windows and threw things at officers as police were advancing on them.

___

6 a.m.

___

3:35 a.m.

Protesters smashed the windows of dozens of businesses and threw objects at police near St. Louis in a second night of violence after the acquittal of a white former policeman in the shooting of a black man.

The confrontation took place late Saturday night in the Delmar Loop area of University City, a suburb about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of St. Louis. The area is known for restaurants, shops and bars.

A few dozen protesters refused to disperse after a non-violent march. Hundreds of police in riot gear moved in. The demonstrators retreated down a street, vandalizing businesses.

City and county police say they made at least nine arrests. At least one demonstrator was treated after he was hit with pepper spray.