Red panda celebrated at Tanganyika for National Red Panda Day

Stian, a female red panda at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park is celebrated on National Red Panda Day on Sunday. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s National Red Panda Day and in recognition, visitors at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park held a celebration Sunday for their very own red panda, Stian.

According to keepers at the park, red pandas are true pandas, while the black and white pandas are actually bears.

Today’s coller temperatures didn’t hamper little Stian who loves the mild weather.

“Red Panda’s like it cooler, so today’s actually a really great day for her,” explained Amanda Whitten, an animal keeper at the wildlife park. “50s, 60s, these are the temperatures she likes.”

The average lifespan of a red panda is about 12 years. Stian celebrated her thirteenth birthday this year.

