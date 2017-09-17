National Guard vehicle involved in roll-over in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A single-vehicle crash involving a Kansas National Guard vehicle sent one person to the hospital Sunday.

The crash happened in Saline County around noon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the military vehicle was traveling north on I-135 and attempted to exit at 95A onto I-70 at too fast of a speed. The vehicle rolled and came to a stop in the median.

The driver of the vehicle may have suffered an injury and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The passenger in the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

