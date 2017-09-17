National Guard vehicle involved in roll-over in Saline County

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A single-vehicle crash involving a Kansas National Guard vehicle sent one person to the hospital Sunday.

The crash happened in Saline County around noon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the military vehicle was traveling north on I-135 and attempted to exit at 95A onto I-70 at too fast of a speed. The vehicle rolled and came to a stop in the median.

The driver of the vehicle may have suffered an injury and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The passenger in the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s