Experts, community members open dialogue about immigration

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A community forum was held at Christ Lutheran Church Sunday with the purpose of opening dialogue about immigration, DACA and how to help refugees.

Community members tackled a variety of topics during the forum and presenters facilitated discussions about pending legislation that would help immigrants.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph said they wanted to use today to teach others.

“We know that the climate is not very welcoming in all places and in some areas of our government and our cities,” said Mary Ellen Loch, Sisters of St. Joseph. “So we feel like we can educate people and make it better for all.”

Part of the afternoon included writing postcards to Senator Roberts, Senator Moran and Congressman Ron Estes about protecting “dreamers” and providing a path to citizenship.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.