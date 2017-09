EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Former El Dorado classmates and mothers held a garage and bake sale to raise money for Officer Brian Arterburn.

The event was held at the El Dorado High School Activity Center Saturday evening.

While totals have not been tallied, organizers say it was “very successful”.

Arterburn was critically injured after an SUV ran over him back in February. He has been recovering at Touchstone Rehab in Texas.