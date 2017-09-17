Andover fire evaluates operations, processes, future

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The future of Andover Fire Department’s operations are being evaluated from a 30,000 foot level, according to fire chief Chad Russell.

Andover Fire hired a consultant to evaluate how to best serve the community, asking for the public’s input as well.

On Wednesday evening, Bob Meyer, a consultant from Citygate Associates, LLC, a company from Arizona, visited with community members and firefighters about the department as it stands and the direction it is going.

“Andover is a growing community, and when your community is growing, your fire department has to grow and I’m really trying to identify the best ways to lead this community and the fire department into the future,” chief Russell said.

Topics discussed include putting addresses on the backside of business buildings in case of fire during non-business hours, which was brought up by Andover Area Chamber of Commerce president Becky Wolfe. Wolfe found the information while in talks with area businesses.

Another idea brought forth by the director of the senior center, was a senior education session about using 911. Director Sonya Drake says, some seniors come into the facility scared to call 911 for the fear of the cost.

“I know our seniors would absolutely love and value you guys’ time in doing that,” Drake said.

Russell laboriously took notes throughout the meeting while someone else wrote suggestions on a giant notepad. All the ideas will be compiled by Meyer and Russell and presented to the city council at a later date.

“These firefighters are very active in the community, I’m impressed with that,” Meyer added.