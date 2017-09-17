5 people in custody after drive-by shooting in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Five people are in custody after a drive-by shooting in Newton Sunday afternoon.

The shooting was reported to Newton police officers around 4:45 p.m. It happened near 24th and Hoover in Harvey County.

According to authorities, Newton officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver led the officers on a short chase and came to a stop near the intersection of Lazy Creek Drive and Split Oak Drive. There, the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot and were all apprehended a short time later.

A handgun was also recovered at the scene.

Four juveniles and one adult were taken into custody and will be interviewed by Harvey County investigators.

No one was injured in the shooting.

