5 people in custody after drive-by shooting in Newton

By Published:
KSN File Photo

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Five people are in custody after a drive-by shooting in Newton Sunday afternoon.

The shooting was reported to Newton police officers around 4:45 p.m. It happened near 24th and Hoover in Harvey County.

According to authorities, Newton officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver led the officers on a short chase and came to a stop near the intersection of Lazy Creek Drive and Split Oak Drive. There, the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot and were all apprehended a short time later.

A handgun was also recovered at the scene.

Four juveniles and one adult were taken into custody and will be interviewed by Harvey County investigators.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s