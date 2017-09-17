23rd annual car show raises funds for Make-A-Wish

By Published:
The 23rd Annual Show and Shine fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation was underway on Sunday. (Photo Courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police and local car aficionados gathered Sunday to help make wishes come true.

The gathering was all part of the 23rd Annual Show and Shine fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Over 80 vehicles were on display in the west parking lot of Wichita State University’s campus. On hand were several race cars as well as custom cars dating back to the 1920’s.

“This is our opportunity to reach out to the community and get many different community members to come out and join us and help us to make money, and raise for this good cause,” said Sgt Kenneth Kimble, Wichita Police Department.

All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the local chapter of Make-A-Wish Foundation.

