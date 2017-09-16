Volunteers fill brown bags for homeless communities in Wichita

By Published:
A group of volunteers filled brown bags with healthy food and toiletries for the homeless community on Saturday. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A group of volunteers gathered together in Wichita Saturday bringing food and offering helping hands to those who could use it.

It was all part of the Brown Bag Initiative.

Volunteers filled dozens of brown paper bags with good food choices for the homeless community. One of the organizers of the initiative called the action a great way to help people facing struggles in the downtown area.

“We will go, typically, just anywhere that we can find or that somebody has told us, like hey I’ve seen a large gathering of people that look like they might need some food or some help,” said Phil Sanders, the founder and CEO of Confluence Community Center.

The group also handed out brown bags filled with toiletries.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s