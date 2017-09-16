Volunteers fill brown bags for homeless communities in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A group of volunteers gathered together in Wichita Saturday bringing food and offering helping hands to those who could use it.

It was all part of the Brown Bag Initiative.

Volunteers filled dozens of brown paper bags with good food choices for the homeless community. One of the organizers of the initiative called the action a great way to help people facing struggles in the downtown area.

“We will go, typically, just anywhere that we can find or that somebody has told us, like hey I’ve seen a large gathering of people that look like they might need some food or some help,” said Phil Sanders, the founder and CEO of Confluence Community Center.

The group also handed out brown bags filled with toiletries.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.