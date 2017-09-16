Three people injured in northeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A shooting late Friday night near 21st and Grove has left three people injured.

Wichita Police Lt. Patrick Leon says the call came out around 11 o’clock in the 2200 block of North Grove.

Lt. Leon says when officers arrived on scene, they discovered that three people, two men and one woman, had been shot.

“One of the victims was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, they have since been determined to be stable,” said Lt. Leon.

Lt. Leon says the other two victims were also taken to Wesley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The disturbance involved a fight that appeared to have occurred outside, involving multiple people and multiple shots were fired,” said Lt. Leon.

He says officers have been separating witnesses and transporting them downtown for interviews.

Lt. Leon says officers should remain on scene for the next hour or two while they process the scene.