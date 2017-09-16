Riley County PD patrol car vandalized

By Published:
(Photo courtesy Riley County Police Department)

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for the public’s help after one of their unmarked patrol vehicles was vandalized.

A slur word was carved into the vehicle sometime between September 12 and September 14. The vandalism happened near the intersection of Davis and Stagg Hill.

If you have any information on this crime authorities are asking you call the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112 or Crime stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s