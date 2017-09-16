Riley County PD patrol car vandalized

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for the public’s help after one of their unmarked patrol vehicles was vandalized.

A slur word was carved into the vehicle sometime between September 12 and September 14. The vandalism happened near the intersection of Davis and Stagg Hill.

If you have any information on this crime authorities are asking you call the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112 or Crime stoppers at 785-539-7777.

