WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Wichita fire and rescue are on the scene of a train accident involving a pedestrian.

According to the Sedgwick Co. dispatch supervisor, a pedestrian was struck by a train around 8:30 this evening on the rail road tracks along K-15, between Pawnee and Mount Vernon.

The victim is listed to be in very critical condition.

