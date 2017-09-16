Park City Polo Challenge hits Hartman Arena

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Polo in Park City? Who knew?

Hartman Arena hosted their first polo event Saturday. The gates opened at 4:00 p.m. and festivities are set to end around 8:45 p.m.

The event benefits five charities including: Carpenter Place, Oklahoma State Polo Team, Park City Pride, Wichita Children’s Theater and the Wichita Family Crisis Center.

The event includes match-ups between Colorado State and Oklahoma State, and Flint Hills RV and Chartwind.com. A live auction will also take place between the games.

This is a first for Wichita having an indoor polo event such as the challenge. The organizer for the challenge, Michael Carney, said the weather played a factor when it came to the decision to have the event indoors.

“I look at Wichita as not Santa Barbara, Wichita’s not Wellington, Florida,” explained Carney. “You know the games it’s usually 105 degrees and the 30 miles an hour wind or you just got rained out so I decided that we need to do something where we’re not held hostage to the weather.”

Besides seeing polo players in action, attendees will enjoy food and live music. Also, ticket purchasers get to choose what charity a part of their ticket money will go to.

Also tonight, a player will be awarded the Most Valuable Player trophy, and an award for the best playing horse will be presented.

