Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in southwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead following a motorcycle-vehicle crash in southwest Wichita late Friday night.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened on West Street, just south of I-235 just before 10:30 p.m.

Troopers say 22-year-old Manuel A. Delara was driving at a high rate of speed on a motorcycle when he crashed into another vehicle turning off of the highway.

Delara was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash report says the two occupants of the second vehicle were not harmed in the crash.

