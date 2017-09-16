Meritrust completes purchase of new downtown headquarters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Meritrust Credit Union announced Friday that the company has completed the purchase for a new headquarters building located in downtown Wichita.

The credit union purchased the building that is currently the headquarters for Cargill Protein, located at 151 N. Main.

“We’ve enjoyed the opportunity to partner with Cargill on the purchase of this building and are looking forward to making our move downtown,” says James Nastars, President/CEO of Meritrust. “This new headquarters will provide us ample space for our administrative office employees to serve our mission for many years to come, while also allowing us to expand our support of Wichita’s downtown economic development.”

A new headquarters for Cargill is currently being built in downtown Wichita and is scheduled to be finished in late 2018.

The credit union was chosen in late 2016 for the Cargill site contract largely due to the additional workforce being brought to downtown Wichita. Meritrust has 325 employees.

