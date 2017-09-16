Kansas Wesleyan, Saint Francis partner on social work degree

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Wesleyan University and Saint Francis Community Services in Salina are forming a partnership to increase the number of social workers in the state.

Leaders of the two organizations announced Friday that they will develop a bachelor’s degree program in social work.

Saint Francis president and CEO Rev. Robert Smith says the new program will give students several chances for field experiences in social work while they complete their degrees.

Saint Francis will underwrite the initial hiring of a director for the program at Wesleyan. The university plans to pursue accreditation for the program.

The Salina Journal reports the accreditation process can take three years but the first students could be accepted by the fall of 2018.

