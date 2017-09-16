WPD hosts cookout to unite community, officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A rainy early afternoon didn’t stop dozens from heading out to Edgemoor Park for the Wichita Police Unity Cookout on Saturday.

Police hoped for a better turnout, but all things considered, it was a success.

Today’s theme for the cookout was transparency and unity. The event is meant to bring together community members and officers.

It allowed officers to be seen in a social get-together which they say is important because officers are often thought of as the people who pull you over for speeding or breaking the law.

Today though, it was food and fun, something officers say is necessary to keep the community united.

“With community members coming and getting to know the officers I think it’s just important. Something that we want to do, we want to build that foundation, that relationship of trust and communication with the community,” explained WPD police officer Ryan Hunt.

About a dozen community police officers stopped by the cookout Saturday. Tune in to KSN News at 10:00 for more on the story.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.