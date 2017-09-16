‘Broadway Beautification Project’ underway this weekend in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One local group is working to make Wichita beautiful, one paint brush stroke at a time.

The initiative is all part of the “Broadway Beautification Project” going on this weekend in south Wichita. The large art project is the dreamchild of local artist and organizer Juanta Saunders Jr.

Saunders along with a group of volunteers was out painting murals on south Wichita businesses. They were also doing general cleanup.

“Really, we’re just trying to bring attention to this side of town, and really get people to get behind their community and come participate in events like this,” explained Saunders.

The group spent Saturday painting a mural on the side of Hupp’s Hardware. Another mural can be found on a tire store across from Hamilton Middle School.

